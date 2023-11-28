The world’s largest iceberg is moving beyond Antarctic waters after being stranded for more than three decades. L’iceberg, noto come A23aseparated from the Antarctic Filchner Ice Shelf in 1986, but remained attached to the ocean floor and remained in the Weddell Sea for many years.

The A23a iceberg is about three times larger than New York City

According to the latest satellite images, A23a, weighing almost a trillion tonsis rapidly drifting away beyond the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, aided by strong winds and currents. Its dimensions are very notable: it is about three times the size of New York City and more than double the size of Greater London, one of the two ceremonial counties of the English metropolis. Its surface area measures four thousand square kilometers.

According to the glaciologist of the British Antarctic Survey, Oliver Marsh, it is rare to see an iceberg of this size in motion. Precisely for this reason its trajectory is carefully observed. Most likely, as it gains momentum, it will be launched into the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. This will channel it towards the Southern Ocean on a path known as “iceberg alley” where more of its kind can be found.

It is not yet clear why A23a, among the oldest icebergs in the world, has only moved now, but according to the glaciologist over time it thinned to the point of gaining that extra buoyancy that allowed it to rise from the ocean floor and being pushed by ocean currents.

A23a, the probable route and risks to Antarctic wildlife

The British Antarctic Survey said A23a is moving along ocean currents towards sub-Antarctic South Georgia, where it could run aground again. This represents a risk to Antarctic wildlife as millions of penguins, seals and seabirds breed on the island by feeding in the surrounding waters. The colossal iceberg could prevent access.

In 2020, another ice giant, A68, sparked fears that it could collide with South Georgia, crushing marine life to the seabed. A similar catastrophe was then avoided since A68 shattered into smaller pieces and the same thing could happen to A23a. Be careful though, warns Marsh, since such a large iceberg could potentially survive for quite a long time in the Southern Oceanthen heading further north towards South Africa where it can interrupt navigation.