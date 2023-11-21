If we asked someone what Malaga, Alicante and Valencia have in common, many would say the beach. Others gastronomy. Some would surely have an impact on the good climate, the quality of life, the price of housing and, possibly, the fact that none of them lack leisure activities. Now we can officially say that all three are also the best cities to live in, according to the largest expat association in the world.

The study. Every year, InterNations, a global community of people living and working abroad, conducts a large survey of more than 12,000 expats around the world from 177 nationalities. The objective is to determine which are, according to them, the best cities to reside. To do this, they are asked about topics such as quality of life, ease of settling in, personal finances, bureaucracy, housing, language, social life and much more.

What they have in common. This year, Spain has been the big winner, with a total of five cities in the top 20 of the ranking. In fact, the first three are Spanish: Málaga, Alicante and Valencia. The capital, Madrid, is left with the number 6 position and Barcelona in the 13th. Without a doubt, further proof of the potential that the country has on issues that really matter to the average European citizen: good weather, safety in the streets, benefiting of a functioning health system and more or less affordable rent.

According to InterNations, Málaga, Alicante and Valencia also have other things in common: ease of settling in, a high quality of life and good conditions for personal finances. “This translates into welcoming cultures that enable enjoyable and affordable living,” the organization says. Although the three coincide in good positions in the categories of quality of urban life, they falter in others, such as job opportunities.

Malaga: friendliness and climate. Málaga not only leads the global ranking, but is ranked first for local friendliness and climate. Almost 90% of those surveyed affirm that Malaga residents are especially welcoming to foreign residents. They are also the first in the subcategories of work and leisure and work-life balance.

And expats praise the safety of its streets, affordable public transport and social life. In addition, they emphasize the ease of finding affordable accommodation. Of course, there is a big disadvantage: it ranks 41st in the local labor market.

Alicante: housing and cost of living. The city on the Valencian coast stands out in the ranking for its “ease of installation” and “culture and welcome”, in which it is in first position. According to the report, “their lifestyle does not appear to be limited by costs.” Alicante occupies third place in the personal finance index. The majority of respondents (78%) are satisfied with the overall cost of living. In addition, it ranks first in the world in affordable housing, compared to the rest of European countries.

If it falls short of first place, it is because it is also located among the last 10 positions in the work index category. Respondents complain about the employment situation because “the local business culture does not promote creativity, independent work or flexibility.”

Valencia: transport and leisure. In the Valencian capital, which is the third best city to live in, leisure options are one of the main attractions and it is also famous for its opportunities to practice recreational sports. They highlight both the affordability and availability of healthcare. And, above all, transportation: the ease of moving around the city on foot or by bicycle or using very cheap public transportation.

Like its neighbor Alicante and Malaga, working in Valencia is again not liked by the majority. Its professional prospects for expats are the worst rated among the Spanish cities included in the ranking. And they are also concerned about job security.

The worst cities. In the queue we find European cities like Milan, in last place. The Italian city scores very mediocre when it comes to bureaucracy, ease of opening a bank account and obtaining a visa. More than three in five respondents say it is difficult to find housing or reside without speaking the local language. It is also the last country in job security or remuneration. The capital, Rome, is in the same bag, it is second to last, with many respondents speaking badly about their economic and employment situation.

After these are Hamburg, the place where people feel most unhappy: 35% do not have a personal support network. Berlin, one of the most difficult places to find a satisfying social life and with one of the least friendly populations in the ranking. And London, where the cost of living is very high and almost half of those surveyed claim to have difficulties leading a comfortable life, financially speaking.

Image: Jonas Denil (Unsplash)

