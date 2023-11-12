It is quite common to have different errors in Android Auto, due to the enormous number of mobile devices that exist and vehicle head units.

And one of the characteristics of Android Auto It is the wireless connection that allows, in principle, greater efficiency of use, but unfortunately this is not usually the case.

In the Google forums it is now being reported that there is a huge lag when using Android Auto in wireless mode, and if that were not enough, the audio also cuts out every time the mobile is connected to the head unit.

The lag problem is quite serious, because it is impossible to use applications like Google Maps or Waze, not only because it takes a long time to configure a destination, but because when the vehicle’s location is offered, it arrives late, so it does not coincide with the current moment.

On the other hand, the fact that the sound is interrupted makes it impossible to use applications like Spotify.

It is known that it is a problem of wireless connection of Android Auto, because when using cable everything works perfectly.

While the easiest solution would be to use Android Auto in wired mode, not all head units are usually compatible.

However, there are users who point out that the USB port in their car has low consumption, and therefore does not charge their mobile device, which means that if Android Auto is being used with a cable, the mobile battery runs out very quickly.

On the other hand, going back to previous versions of Android Auto does not solve the problem either.

Google is investigating the issue and has asked affected users for information, but a solution is not expected in the short term.

The only solution, is that you use your mobile phone with cable in Android Automaking sure you have the battery at maximum so it can last the entire trip.