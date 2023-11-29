Suara.com – The Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPN) held an audience with Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto on Jalan Kertanegara number IV, South Jakarta.

KSPN President, Ristadi said that in the meeting with Prabowo, his party discussed the national issue of the fate of labor.

“We discussed national issues, more specifically about how we each view the world of industry and employment,” said Ristadi, Wednesday (29/11/2023) evening.

Ristadi said that there were several points of similarity in views between KSPN and Prabowo Subianto in the world of industry and employment. Firstly, there are many workers in Indonesia who have lost their jobs due to being laid off, especially those who work in the textile sector.

So it is necessary to expand job opportunities for workers affected by layoffs.

“In the future, the expansion of job opportunities must continue to be encouraged to recruit the friends we have recorded. “That’s also for new workforce friends so they can get a job, that’s the first thing,” said Ristadi.

To accommodate workers who are laid off in middle age, he proposed providing business capital. This is intended so that those who are laid off at the age of 50 can open a business, thereby reducing odd jobs.

“The severance pay is not enough and then the business is odd. “Well, he then said that this was indeed in his vision and mission as presidential candidate,” he said.

Apart from that, KSPN asked for equal minimum wages for workers. So far, said Ristadi, there is still a gap in the minimum wage for workers in each region. He took the example of two regions that have different minimum wages.

Ristadi took the example of the minimum wage in the Karawang and Banjar areas. Even though they are in the West Java region, the minimum wages for the two regions have quite significant differences.

“Working in Karawang he was paid IDR 5 million. “He works in Banjar, he is paid only IDR 2 million,” he explained.

Then, the next point is about building a hospital for workers. Many workers experience illness or work accidents.

Due to the hospital’s distance from industrial areas, it is not uncommon for workers to die without being helped.

“We previously conveyed to Mr. Prabowo that workers’ hospitals must be immediately created, prioritizing in industrial-dense areas,” he said.

The next problem or point raised by the labor confederation is the issue of housing subsidies. Many workers currently do not have adequate housing.

“There must be a solution so that from the government there will be a housing subsidy program that is cheap and affordable for fellow workers,” he explained.

The final point conveyed by KSPN was regarding labor cooperatives. This is very useful because currently many workers are trapped with online loans or loan sharks when they need money quickly.

“This ensnares the worker, so that he gets paid at the end of the month, at the beginning of the month his salary has been used up just to pay debts,” said Ristadi.