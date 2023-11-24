A while ago it was reported that they were working on a Korean DC Comics movie and now there is important news.

DC Studios is breaking barriers! Production on a Korean DC Comics movie is underway. This would greatly change the superhero genre that is closely associated with American cinema.

Jung Byung-gil, the master behind hits like The Villainess (2017) and Carter (2022), will be the director chosen to make a new installment of The Huntress (Huntress). Although a shroud of mystery has remained over the cast, speculation about Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn has fueled expectations!

Although Mary Elizabeth Winstead may not reprise her role as Helena Bertinelli, since the chosen one could be Kim Ok-bin. She is a great Korean actress, although little known worldwide.

It will be filmed in Korean.

The possible collaboration between Jung Byung-gil and DC Comics has generated a lot of excitement and the idea of ​​a non-English language superhero movie with a new and innovative cast can be a great idea but also very risky.

The hunter

While we wait for more details, we must remember that The Huntress has had various identities over the years, although she has never been Asian. Even so, it will be interesting to see what they have prepared for this Korean DC Comics film.

Meanwhile, Jung Byung-gil is preparing a new sci-fi story titled Afterburn, where a group of post-apocalyptic treasure hunters search for ancient relics on Earth that has been almost half destroyed by a massive solar flare. Although, he might put this project aside if he eventually joins DC Comics.

What is clear is that the reboot that James Gunn is preparing will be very picturesque and there will be many surprising characters from the comics that the general public is probably unaware of.