This December 1 on the esplanade of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, Mayor Sandra Cuevas will light the Christmas tree, accompanied by a great concert of regional Mexican music, led by the popular Sinaloan singer The Komander.

The lighting of the tree will take place at 7:00 p.m..

About his participation as the star singer in the Great Concert, Alfredo Ríos “The Komander” dedicated a message: “to all my beautiful people in those places, I’m going to take photos, sing my hits, everything new; then I’ll see you there and I also want to greet Mayor Sandra Cuevas for inviting us to the lighting of the tree, there we we see my people.”

Days before, Mayor Sandra Cuevas announced the Christmas Billboardin which neighbors and visitors will be able to participate in 30 Christmas activities, including posadas, Christmas tree lightings, pilgrimages, walks, races, giant nativity scenes, and Christmas villages, among others.

