The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Rogue Prince plans to start filming next year, and it has already been confirmed that in the summer of 2024 we will see the new season of House of the Dragon.

In recent days, HBO Max has announced the delay of several of its most anticipated series, such as the new seasons of: The White Lotus, Euphoria, The Last of Us or Game of Thrones, due to the Hollywood strikes – with the screenwriters’ strike already over but the performers’ strike still ongoing.

Game of Thrones is one of the streaming network’s most important productions, and they plan to continue exploring George RR Martin’s work as much as possible with new spin-offs.

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon premiered in July 2022, and its second season finally seems to have a release window: if all goes well, the prequel to Game of Thrones should arrive on HBO Max in summer 2024.

But there is another series of the universe of Game of Thrones underway, a spin-off based on a story by George R. R. Martin titled The Rogue Princebelonging to the book The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and which was announced at the beginning of the year.

When is The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Rogue Prince released?

Casey Bloysthe CEO of HBO Max, confirmed this week that The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Prince Pícaro would begin filming in the spring 2024waiting for the SAG-AFTRA strike to end.

The Rogue Prince will also be a prequel to Game of Thronessince it takes place before the events of Song of ice and fire. Francesca Orsi, series director at HBO Maxrevealed at the beginning of 2023 that dragons did not yet exist in the novels, so the series will be much faster to make because so many special effects will not be required.

Once they finish The Rogue Prince, they plan to make new spin-off of Game of Thrones for HBO Max based on the rest of the stories that make up The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.