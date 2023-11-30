“90% of politicians give the other 10% a bad reputation.” These are the words of Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of State and National Security Advisor of the United States, who died last night at the age of 100. Kissinger was one of the most influential and controversial foreign policy figures in American history and is credited with the secret diplomacy that helped President Richard Nixon open communist China to the United States and the West.

While many praised Kissinger for his strategic character, others called him a war criminal for his support of anti-communist dictatorships, especially in Latin America. His legacy also includes a controversial foreign policy and demographic report that has been studied for decades: the “Kissinger report”, a plan designed to control global overpopulation, one in which it was argued that the end justifies the means.

A diplomatic power. Escaping Nazi Germany in his youth gained him useful knowledge as he served in the Administrations of two Presidents and later advised many more. He even received the Nobel Peace Prize for helping end American involvement in the Vietnam War, but it was one of the most controversial awards of all time. The process of “Vietnamization” was long and bloody, interrupted by massive bombings of North Vietnam and Cambodia, which led to the rise of the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime.

“For me, the tragedy of Vietnam was the divisions that occurred in the United States that made it, in the end, impossible to achieve an outcome that was compatible with the sacrifices that had been made,” Kissinger said on CNN in 2005.

A controversial race. Kissinger’s diplomacy and meddling in international conflicts knew no limits when it came to bringing American interests closer together. In 1970 he conspired with the CIA over how best to destabilize and overthrow the Marxist but democratically elected Chilean president, Salvador Allende, while saying in a memo after Argentina’s bloody 1976 coup d’état that military dictators should be encouraged.

In the Middle East, Kissinger conducted “shuttle diplomacy” to separate Israeli and Arab forces after the aftermath of the 1973 Yom Kippur War. In general, many members of Congress opposed the secrecy of the Nixon-Kissinger approach. on foreign policy, and activists attacked him for “violating human rights” in other countries.

The “Kissinger report.” Some call Kissinger the architect of American foreign policy. And from his hands also came a top secret document titled National Security Study Memorandum or NSSM-200, also called the “Kissinger Report”, since he was Secretary of State at the time it was drafted in 1974. This document suggested that the Population growth in underdeveloped countries represented a national security concern for the United States, as it increased the risk of civil unrest and political instability in countries that had high potential for American interests.

So the document brought together a series of population control measures and the promotion of contraception in rapidly growing countries such as India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Mexico, Colombia and Brazil.

Because? Because the US economy required abundant foreign minerals, especially from less developed countries. This fact gave greater interest to the US in the political, economic and social stability of the supplier countries. According to the text:

“Wherever a decrease in population pressures, through reduction in the birth rate, can increase the chances of such stability, demographic policy becomes relevant to the resource supplies and economic interests of the United States.” .

The solution. The abortion. The Kissinger report recommended that US leaders “influence national leaders” to seek greater emphasis on mass media and other public education programs. The document advocated the promotion of contraceptive methods and other population control measures, such as induced abortion. Quote verbatim: “No country has reduced its population growth without resorting to abortion.” In addition, it is proposed to consider preferentially allocating surplus food to states that are more constructive in the use of population control measures.

Some of the report’s key ideas are highly controversial. At another point he says the following: “In this context, it is important to demonstrate to leaders that such family planning programs have worked and can work within a reasonable period of time. In these sensitive relationships, however, it is important both in style as in substance to avoid the aspect of coercion”.

The end. Kissinger’s reign and his orchestration of American foreign policy faded with Nixon’s resignation in 1974 amid the Watergate scandal. Still, he continued to be a diplomatic force as secretary of state under Nixon’s successor, President Gerald Ford, and to offer strong opinions throughout the rest of his life. Ford called Kissinger a “super secretary of state,” but also noted his irritable and self-confident nature, which some critics called paranoia and selfishness. Even Ford said, “In his opinion, Henry never made a mistake.”

