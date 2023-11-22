The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has taken a time jump to show us how the new civilization led by the apes has advanced.

In the vast universe of science fiction, few sagas have kept the pulse of the public like “Planet of the Apes.” With his next installment, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” the director Wes Ball promises us a bold and revealing journey through timecatapulting the saga from the Stone Age to Bronze Age. This jump is not just a chronological advance; It is a window to the cultural and political evolution of an emerging ape society.

The trilogy restarted in 2011 with “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” introduced us to César, a charismatic and complex leader, whose legacy lives on in this new film. Although Caesar is no longer physically present, his spirit and teachings continue to influence in generations of apes. Wes Ball promises a profound portrait of a civilization in full metamorphosiswhere the apes have not only adopted more advanced tools and techniques but are on the verge of establishing their own government structure and religious beliefs.

The connection with the 1968 classic

Throughout the movies, we have seen how the apes evolved to become the dominant species on Earth. However, it is in “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” where we begin to glimpse the bridge to advanced and theocratic society seen in the 1968 classic. This film is not only a tribute to his legacy but also a step forward towards a more complex and rich narrative.

The tribute to Maurice Evans, actor who played Dr. Zaius in the original film, by naming the orangutan Maurice in the most recent installments, is an example of the respect and continuity that maintains the franchise. These types of details enrich the experience for fans and keep the story alive. essence of the original movies.

With a release date scheduled for May 24, 2024 and a stellar cast that includes Kevin Durand, Freya Allan, y Peter Maconamong others, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is emerging as a milestone in the franchise. Director Wes Ball has before him the task of skillfully weave the legacy of his predecessors with his own vision, thus opening a new chapter in the saga. The question that remains in the air is: will this film achieve connect the dots to the advanced ape world we met in 1968?

The Prequel Trilogy: A Renewed Legacy

The prequel trilogy, beginning with “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” followed by “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and culminating in “War for the Planet of the Apes,” marked a it was renewing in the saga. These films not only introduced cutting-edge motion capture technologies, but also gave a emotional and narrative depth without precedents.

Césarplayed masterfully by Andy Serkis, emerges not only as an ape-like leader but as a complex and emotional characterwhose fight for the survival and freedom of his species resonates with universal themes of oppression, rebellion and dignity. These prequels not only revive the franchise, but expand their mythologyestablishing a new standard in science fiction narrative.

In addition to its visual and narrative impact, the prequel trilogy stands out for its ability to provoke empathy towards the apes. Through an exceptional script and memorable performances, it transforms these digital characters into beings with deep emotions and motivations, making the audience connect emotionally with their struggle and aspirations. This humanization of the apes is not only a technical triumph, but also a narrative achievement that enriches the saga..