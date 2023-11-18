Remakes and remasters have become more common and it is not something that everyone likes. The successes of the Resident Evil remakes are clear examples that nostalgia sells, especially when it comes to classics like Dead Space, Demon’s Souls and The Last of Us. And let’s not forget the upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3.

Although it is exciting, it is not a trend to everyone’s taste. Others prefer things from the past as they were or taking things to the past, something known as demake or demastered. And that’s exactly what we bring you today for Dark Souls Remastered: a mod that transforms the kingdom of Lordran into a world of pixels and 8-bit music.

As its trailer shows and the official description comments, it is a mod that completely modifies the visual and sound section of Dark Souls Remastered. Its creator, thegreatgramcracker, has added pixel-art to everything: “textures, menus, visual effects… EVERYTHING.” In addition, the sound quality has been reduced and the music has been converted to an 8-bit version.

The mod is available for download on Nexus Mods and is only available for the PC version. The official description details all the steps to install it correctly and enjoy it. The rest of the players can continue playing the remastered version on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

