If there is one thing about the 11th of the 11th, also called Singles’ Day, it is that there are tons of offers on mobile phones, which drop to prices never seen before and become the true protagonists of the sales, especially devices from Chinese brands like Xiaomi or realme.

The latter has one in particular that has become a very, very top bargain right now, and it is the realme GT Neo 5 240W, which for now has very limited availability in other stores but that AliExpress not only sells but also discounts a lot. It now costs 429 euros, which with the code ES50 It could be 379 euros.

Beyond having a dizzyingly fast charge, this realme offers much more, such as an AMOLED screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a true beast of power in any circumstance, and if you They add 16GB of RAM, so much the better.

It is a high-end mobile without a doubt, despite the price it has now, since it can handle all Android applications and games without breaking a sweat and with the graphics at the highest level.

Charging at 240W can give you enough battery to last a whole day in ten minutesand that is a luxury and a lifesaver, since if, for example, you are going to go out to work and you have very little time to charge the phone, you can obtain enough margin to not have to carry the charger with you.

It records video in 4K and in the rear area, next to the camera, it has an LED ring that lights up in color when you turn it on, although if you want you can simply deactivate it from the settings.

Keep in mind that Realme does not sell this phone in Spain, although AliExpress does. In fact, it sells it in Plaza, the version of the store that has its warehouse in our country, and that is a great advantage for several reasons.

The first of them is more than evident, and that is that the shipping, in addition to being completely free, is much faster than shipments from Asia. In 3-5 days you will have your purchase at home, and without delays or surcharges at customs, since as we say it is a product that is already within the borders of Spain.

