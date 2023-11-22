Subnautica will receive a new installment. The saga has a development game, but it will not arrive until 2025, according to a recent report from the distributor of the survival franchise.

The survival genre is very broad and has grown tremendously in recent years. Part of the blame for this expansion is thanks to such successful sagas as Subnautica. The fight to live one more day underwater has been acclaimed by many players.

Released in 2018 by Unknown Worlds EntertainmentSubnautica soon won over many fans of the genre by offering something different: survival on an unknown planet completely submerged under waters that are as rich as they are dangerous and terrifying.

After this success, the company released Subnautica Below Zero in 2021, an appendix to the first experience that acted as a sequel in which we could explore the icy waters of planet 4546B in a different way.

A new Subnautica begins to rise towards the surface

In 2022 we mentioned that a new Subnautica was in early development, according to a job posting. Now, the rumors have finally been confirmed thanks to a financial report from Krafton (via IGN).

PUBG company bought Unknown Worlds Entertainment a while ago listed in this report that “the next Subnautica” is aiming for “1H25.” This means that the game would be released in the first half of 2025.

Krafton has several interesting projects on its hands, but this new installment of the survival saga surely has an important gap in the release calendar in the medium-long term.

In case you have not… delved into the benefits of the second installment, here we leave you the final assessment that we dedicated to Subnautica Below Zero in our 2021 analysis. What did we think?

Subnautica: Below Zero moves like a fish in water when it comes to proposing its survival proposal. Although the premise can be considered “more of the same”, the new features introduced work, its artistic section is convincing and it is difficult to find too many faults. Ducks to water!

And if you want more proposals like this Subnautica, do not hesitate to take a look at a very interesting new game. If you have thalassophobia, it’s better not to try this survival horror title inspired by Subnautica that was released this year.

