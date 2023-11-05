The hunter’s mark is one of the most impressive power-ups for hunters in Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Find out everything you need to know about Kimetsu no Yaiba’s hunter mark, as well as which characters awakened it.

Kimetsu no Yaiba has become one of the most important contemporary works. And it is that the play by Koyoharu Gotouge offers a story that stands out for its simplicity, but with many charismatic characters and other elements that give it more quality and depth. Basically, this is a world threatened by demons, who seek to devour people to gain power. However, the Demon Hunter Corps exists to prevent this.

The most talented humans with the sword can join this organization to serve as a line of defense for humanity. These are young people who risk their lives to eliminate these bloodthirsty creatures. But to do this, they not only use their Nichirin, but also other additional elements.

One of the concepts that was introduced later in the work is the hunter’s mark, leaving many questions among fans who were able to enjoy this technique in the third season of the anime. And we have prepared this post to tell you everything you need to know about it. But you should know that it contains spoilers for the manga.

What is the hunter mark in Kimetsu no Yaiba and how is it awakened?

As we have mentioned, the humans who are part of the Demon Hunter Corps They often fight at a disadvantage against these creatures.since they only defend and attack with their special Nichirin swords, lacking powers like demons.

However, as a kind of compensation for this lack of powers, Koyoharu Gotouge has introduced some special abilities to enhance his capabilities, such as the hunter’s mark.

Basically, the hunter’s mark is nothing more than a mark, pardon the redundancy, that usually shown on the swordsman’s face, although there is evidence that it can also appear anywhere on the body. And it is important not to confuse it with the Kagaya Ubuyashiki brand. Furthermore, it is said that this was a technique that was unlocked by the most powerful swordsmen of the past era, but that, essentially, anyone with potential is capable of using it.

It is important point out that the hunter’s mark can awaken if some specific conditions are met. First of all, the swordsman must be in a life-or-death situation, which accelerates his heart rate to more than 200 bpm.

But that’s not all, since it is also necessary that the body temperature exceeds 39 degrees Celsius. Are They are very delicate conditionsbut they grant the swordsman many benefits, and also consequences that we will tell you about later.

Because the requirements to awaken the hunter mark are quite extreme and difficult, not all swordsmen can use it. In fact, as an interesting detail, just staying alive when activating it is already a great feat.

It is also important to note that, depending on the swordsman and its type of breathing, the pattern that the hunter’s mark will have when awake will be unique.

What positive effects and consequences does the hunter’s mark have in Kimetsu no Yaiba?

The Hunter Mark is a special skill or technique that not all Hunters can unlock. AND as well as offering many benefitsalso generates negative effects that are important to know.

On the one hand, you should know that when a swordsman awakens his hunter mark, Immediately obtains a massive increase in physical strength and speed. This technique allows you to enjoy agility and enhanced physical condition.

But that’s not all, since it also It is known that the hunter’s mark can improve resistance of the swordsman in the face of some demonic effects. However, the most important advantage that awakening this technique offers is allowing the wearer to access the transparent world, being able to see beyond the skin to blood flow, muscle contractions and much more.

With respect to the negative effects that this awakening produces, you should know that when a swordsman has his hunter’s mark, he will die before reaching the age of 25. Although there is also a record of several characters who overcame this consequence, such as Yoriichi Tsugikuni himself.

Which characters have the hunter mark in Kimetsu no Yaiba

The Kimetsu no Yaiba manga came to an end a few years ago, so it is known which characters, at one point in the story, awaken their hunter mark. However, before you continue reading, you should know that there are major spoilers.

Tanjiro Kamado: The protagonist manages to activate his hunter’s mark, which “replaces” the scar on his forehead and adopts a flame-shaped pattern with a more reddish tone.Muichiro Tokito: The Pillar of Mist manages to activate his mark, which appears on one of his cheeks and has a pattern that looks like clouds.Mitsuri Kanroji: The Pillar of Love also activates his hunter’s mark, which is displayed on his neck and has a pattern reminiscent of a butterfly with heart-shaped wings.Giyu Tomioka: The Pillar of Water activates its mark and it has a pattern that looks like the flow of water.Gyomei Himejima– The powerful Rock Pillar awakens his hunter’s mark, which appears on his forearm and has a pattern similar to that of fissures on the ground.Sanemi Shinazugawa– The Pillar of Wind activates his hunter’s mark, which has a pinwheel-like design.Obanai Iguro– The Serpent Pillar activates its hunter’s mark and has a pattern reminiscent of moving snakes.Yoriichi Tsugikuni: The creator of Solar Breath also managed to awaken his flame-patterned mark. Furthermore, it is known that he managed to live to be 80 years old.Michikatsu Tsugikuni: better known as Kokushibo. When he was human, he activated the hunter mark on him.

