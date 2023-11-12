Marvel Studios releases a new video in which we can see how the 2nd season of Loki was made

With the final chapter of the second season of LOKI now available on Disney +, Marvel Studios has released a new video in which its protagonists tell us about what the filming of the continuation of the adventures of the variant of the god of deception that was captured by the AVT after escaping from Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Endgame.

Throughout the second season of the original Marvel Studios series, fans have not only been able to discover new facets of the God of Deception (Tom Hiddleston), but they were also able to understand the implications of an out-of-control Multiverse and how that plays out. intertwines with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a broader sense. For Loki, his friends were essential, the closest thing he has to an extended family. And that group of friends in turn is key to keeping the timelines safe (see the analysis of the final chapter).

To achieve the ideal atmosphere, the work on set was very important, from the bond between the cast members to the level of detail provided by the behind-the-scenes team. Below you can see a video in which its protagonists talk to us about what the filming was like and read what for them are the keys to the success of the Marvel Studios series.

These are the keys to the success of the second season according to the series team

The cast felt like an extended family

The dynamic that was created between the actors is reflected in the characters that come to life on screen. Respect and admiration were always present: “Owen Wilson enhances the series. “He is so intelligent and witty,” says Tom Hiddleston about his partner. “The best thing about this job is the set. It is always animated and everyone is part of it,” adds Sophia Di Martino, responsible for bringing Sylvie to life. “It’s a really special group. Like a big family,” she concludes.

The creative team set out to raise the bar compared to the first season

The first season of Loki opened the doors to the AVT, a world never before seen in the MCU. “It was exciting to see how audiences connected with this new world, this new story and with these new characters that we were launching into the world. For this reason, we set the bar very high for the second season, since we wanted to increase the stakes based on that experience,” says executive producer Kevin R. Wright.

Thus, the creative team set out to add even more spectacularity to the second season and expand the story to unimagined places. “We wanted the stories to be epic, like a spectacle, the narrative to be cinematic, and the events that occurred to have larger implications in the larger universe,” concludes Wright.

Many sets were created and the use of digital environments was minimized

The team behind Loki assures that this season is very “analog”, in the sense that the construction of physical sets was prioritized instead of digital environments for the creation of the scenarios where the action takes place. The 360-degree sets, complete with working technology, served to create an atmosphere of great realism and immersion for the actors, who marveled at every corner. “It’s made so that the actors can completely immerse themselves in the experience, and that’s not very common. All light switches work and everything on the walls is removable. It’s impressive how detailed everything is. The TVA feels as real as the street,” says actor Rafael Casal, who plays Hunter X-5 in the series.

The cold war and the ’50s inspired the aesthetics of the AVT

Production designer Kasra Farahani says that, in this second season, the inspiration for the aesthetics of the AVT was in the 1950s and the Cold War, and the color palettes reflect this. “There are a lot of muted, subtle greens that go from warm to cool. There are also, of course, the TVA’s signature yellows and oranges, but here they are used more as accents, unlike the prominence and extravagance with which they were used in the sixties-inspired TVA of the first season,” he explains. he.

The time jumps were a challenge for the costume team

A singularity that the second season of Loki presents is that of the time jumps caused by the branching of the Sacred Time Line. This led the creative teams to have to create period scenes, such as those that take place in 1868, and others in the 80s when Sylvie is working at McDonald’s. For the costume team, the challenge was to create clothing according to each era, maintaining a nod to the AVT through the characters’ costumes. “The AVT aspect remains the basis and language of the second season. I would say that it is our foundation. It’s still the central station, so we orbit around the language of the AVT. It is our common thread,” says costume designer Christine Wada.

Tom Hiddleston contorted his body hundreds of times to create time lags

Time lags are a key element of the second season. Tom Hiddleston set out to make the gaps look as painful as possible for the camera, constantly contorting his body to create uncomfortable situations. In addition, he worked so that the visual effects team had all the material for its digital treatment. Wright says that, for example, if a moment required the character to be in six places at once, Hiddleston would provide those six performances for the visual effects team to stitch together. Says the actor: “They made a kind of very intense visual effects sandwich. I take my hat off to the visual effects team for helping me because it was a more physical process than I thought it was going to be.”

You can watch both complete seasons of LOKI on Disney+.