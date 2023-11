A tribute to history by Kawasaki, which colors its Ninja 1000 SX and Ninja 650 with commemorative graphics, in honor of the GP z, Kawasaki models which compared to the very sporty Ninjas also winked at more touring use, without however giving up to the racing DNA of the brand. For this reason Kawasaki has chosen the Ninja 1000 SX sport tourer and the Ninja 650 as suitable models to celebrate the glories of the GPz.