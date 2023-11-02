The Day Before seems real, although there has been another delay to December and it is now released as Early Access on PC; although this new general trailer dispels some doubts about the MMO.

The Day Before continues planning in PCSteam Deck, Xbox Series X|S and PS5 although it now arrives in Early Access to computerbut since Fntastic publish a trailer of the survival in MMO which clears up some doubts.

This is the third delay the game has had, but now its studio has dropped this big update. Despite the fact that the anticipated and controversial post-apocalyptic open world was not going to have another postponement in its premiere.

Despite this, it is now confirmed for December 7, 2023 and will only be released in Early Access for Steam, unconfirmed date for Sony and Microsoft consoles.

In this statement in the red social de Elon Musk They claim to have won the legal dispute and claim to have been developing the project for five years to give everyone their “dream game.”

They confirm that the Steam page that disappeared at the time is going to return soon, but this fact that it arrives first under a $39 Early Access system without a view to its full release… has not been liked.

In this great update they ensure that The Day Before para PlayStation 5 y Xbox Series X|S They will arrive as soon as the game is fully launched, they just don’t say when that might be.

Each new advanced gameplay can remind other video games

“It will be Early Access on Steam as it is our first big game and there may be unforeseen circumstances,” said Fntastic itself.

“(The) release of the full version will occur when we are confident that this is the best version of the game possible, we believe that player feedback and participation will go a long way towards achieving this goal.”

The studio confirms to IGN that only “volunteers” who have had faith and desire in the project will be able to access the long-awaited beta announced last April for an “opportunity to try the game before its release.”

According to their official website: “External volunteering is an opportunity for those who are willing to offer skill and talent to improve the Fntastic community. This includes varied activities, from translation to community moderation.”

Its minimum requirements are an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD equivalent, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD equivalent, and an SSD is preferred over an HDD. Its recommended Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2Ghz), NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti and SSD for high quality settings.

Now what The Day Before has been delayed to December and will be released in Early Access on PC along with a new trailerWhat can we think of the project?