The world of John Wick has left us so far with a total of four films and the excellent television series The Continental in prequel form, which will be added soon Ballerina, a feature film with Ana de Armas as the protagonist. Even so, everything indicates that there are too many pending stories to tell, as Chad Stahelski has confirmed.

The director of the films starring Keanu Reeves has given an interview to The Playlist, which has allowed him to reveal quite a bombshell, because he has announced that production of something new from the franchise in anime form. Furthermore, we must not forget that this is not the only project underway, because there is also the intention to launch a new television series.

We are very excited because we are making a series and also a Japanese anime because I love Japanese anime so much. So to create all the great stories that the anime could achieve better than us and the TV series to expand our world, we will still have our solution. And we’ll still have fun.

Regarding the anime, at the moment it has not been specified whether what we will see is a series or a movie, but regarding the other more cinematic television series it has been specified that will be independent of The Continentalwithout going into depth in which plot moment it could be set or which characters would be the main ones, but what Stahelski has emphasized is that John Wick does not have to be the protagonist to tell new stories.

In addition, he has admitted to feeling very excited about being able to combine the world of the saga and action. In any case, until all this goes ahead, the first thing we will see will be Ballerina on June 7, 2024, unless there is a change of plans, while the future of John Wick 5 It still remains up in the air without knowing what will happen with this fifth part, even though Lionsgate has assured that it will be a reality.

In VidaExtra | Seven games you should play if you want to feel like John Wick