The universe of John Wick continues to expand with a good number of high-quality projects. After the premiere of The Continental and waiting for the release of Ballerinathe spin-off focused on the character played by Ana de Armas, the main director of the saga is already thinking about the future.

According to Collider through an interview with Chad Stahelski, the director has confirmed that John Wick will expand its universe once again with a new television series. In addition, he stated that he would be willing to direct a few episodes once production begins, so it looks like a very promising project.

“If you told me tomorrow that I had to do any of them, I’d be like, ‘Cool, man.’ It’s a great way to spend the year. They’re all great ideas, and I have ideas about how I’d do them. That’s the fun of it. “Keep it going. And we’re doing a John Wick TV series, which, again, keeps my head going.”

Nothing is known about the series yet and it is likely that, until the end of this year or the beginning of the next, they will remain silent. It should be noted that Stahelski has commented that it is a new series, so we can rule out that he is talking about a second season of The Continental.

Likewise, the director is involved in other projects that aim to begin production sooner rather than later: on the one hand, there is John Wick 5, a film that is synonymous with success, while on the other, he has Ghost of Tsushimathe adaptation of the Sucker Punch video game released exclusively on PS4 in summer 2020.

