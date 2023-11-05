For fans of horror and suspense films, the film The Jester, directed by Colin Krawchuk and John Mercer, is on the billboard schedule.

The Jester. ESPECIAL/ZIMA ENTERTAINMENT.

The plot occurs After the recent death of their father, two separated sisters will be stalked by a malevolent being known as The Jester..

Revealing himself as more than just a masked man, The evil entity begins to torment the inhabitants of the small town on Halloween night.

By Colin Krawchuk and John Mercer.

Con Michael Sheffield, Matt Servitto, Lelia Symington, Dan DeLuca, Jenna Hellmuth, Jesse L. Green, Ken Arnoid.

United States, 2023.

