This is the first image of a supermassive black hole 13.2 billion light years from Earth, when the universe was just 3% of its current age. Never has anyone gone this far in detecting a black hole. An international team of researchers has achieved this after combining data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray observatory and the James Webb Space Telescope, which took advantage of gravitational lensing to magnify the light from its host galaxy.

An old glory and a brand new telescope working together. In the image we see in purple the X-rays that reach us from the gas clouds that surround the black hole. They were detected by NASA’s Chandra observatory after the Webb space telescope (a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency) located their host galaxy in the infrared.

Unlike Webb, which has been observing the cosmos for just over a year, the Chandra observatory was launched more than 24 years ago. It is an old glory that is perhaps giving its last breath after NASA has decided to cut its budget to accommodate new astronomical missions.

Just 470 million years after the Big Bang. An international team led by Akos Bogdan of the Harvard-Smithsonian Astrophysics Center found the black hole in a galaxy called UHZ1 while looking in the direction of the Abell 2744 cluster, which is 3.5 billion light years away from Earth.

The Webb data revealed that the galaxy was much more distant than the cluster: 13.2 billion light years from Earth. The light that reaches us from that remote place shows us what was happening in the universe just 470 million years after the Big Bang, when the universe was 3% of its current age.

The first x-ray of a supermassive black hole. Thanks to Chandra and its ability to observe even the faintest

It is the most distant black hole ever detected in X-rays and the first observation of a large black hole in the brief stage of its formation in which it weighs approximately the same as some stars. Its mass is estimated to be between 10 and 100 suns, judging by the brightness and energy of the X-rays.

A finding that clears up some doubts. The discovery helps us understand how some of the first supermassive black holes formed and how it is possible that they reached masses as colossal as 10,000 or 100,000 suns shortly after the Big Bang.

Two theories: they were formed from the collapse of huge gas clouds or they were the result of explosions of the first stars. This finding supports the predictions of astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan, who in 2017 predicted large black holes formed directly from the collapse of gas clouds.

It would not have been possible without complementing both telescopes. “We needed Webb to find this remarkably distant galaxy and Chandra to find its supermassive black hole,” Bogdan said in a NASA statement. “We also took advantage of a cosmic magnifying glass (or gravitational lens) that increased the amount of light we detected.”

The Webb images that helped locate the black hole were taken from a series of observations known as the UNCOVER program: ultra-deep observations of the universe in the era before its reionization, which occurred a billion years after the Big Bang.

Image | NASA/CXC/SAO/Akos Bogdan; Infrared: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/L. Frattare & K. Arcand

