The Italian electric motorcycle reaches its final version with a load of innovations in the chassis and battery and can now be ordered. There are two versions, with a 15 or 10 kWh battery and 150 or 82 HP respectively, with almost infinite possibilities for customizing it. We’ll see it at EICMA, in the meantime let’s find out the details

November 3, 2023

The Italian Volt Lacama project has the flavor of the pioneering challenges of the early twentieth century and at the same time the impetus towards the future that only innovators can give us. We have already talked about it here on Moto.it and in particular we updated you last summer on how it was now ready for production. However, it is worth taking a small step back and remembering that genesis that comes from a record-breaking journey. It was the one set for the longest journey ever made on electric motorbikes, from Milan to Shanghai. It all started from there. Then came the idea of ​​a motorbike capable of adapting to the owner’s tastes and after that came the industrialization process set up by Tazzari Group. At EICMA 2023 this project finally reaches its definitive form and will be officially presented on Tuesday 7 November at 1.15pm at the Tazzari stand, or S38 of Pavilion 11.

A unique frame



The aesthetic and functional fulcrum of Lacama is its own frame made of a single cast aluminium. This ultra-light monolith is perhaps the most revolutionary element of this project, even more than its electric propulsion: if this offers immediacy in response, reactivity, the chassis promises ease and precision at the same time. The Lacama is an electric streetfighter with four driving modes: Wet, Eco, Sport and Rocket, along with four selectable levels of energy recovery. The engine is central and the transmission is belt driven. The maximum power is 150 horsepower and torque 230 Nm in the HYPERSPORT version. For her the weight is 219 kg with the 15 kWh battery while the Hyperlight version weighs 198 kg and has the 10 kWh battery while power and torque are 82 HP and 140 Nm.

No compromises on safety either: Brembo braking system, ABS Cornering, Traction Control with a six-axis inertial platform and five selectable modes. This means that the rider can choose the mode that best suits his driving, guaranteeing total control in every situation. Furthermore, the Lacama has features such as Anti-Wheeling and Launch Control Mode for rocket starts but always under control.

Performance, efficiency and autonomy



Thanks to FLUID Battery Technology, the Lacama achieves truly remarkable performance in terms of autonomy and battery life. The advanced thermal management system with circulation of dielectric liquid allows to increase the performance and life of the batteries. This innovation, one of a kind, guarantees maximum safety of the battery pack thanks to the self-extinguishing properties of the system. The Lacama is equipped with an on-board battery charger and a Tipo2-Schuko cable with Control Box supplied, making charging the battery simple and intuitive. Simply connect to a domestic socket or charging station to obtain a full charge. For those who want a faster charging option, the FAST CCS charging system is available, which allows charging in just 45 minutes by connecting to a DC charging station.

Single or two-seater in an instant, in any case unique



The Lacama offers the choice between a single-seater or two-seater configuration, allowing riders to customize the bike to their preferences. With a quick 5 screw system, it is possible to change the bodywork and footpeg supports passenger quickly and easily, transforming the motorbike from a single-seater to a two-seater and vice versa. Not only that: as the name suggests (La-Camaleontica) the Lacama offers a wide range of customization options, allowing customers to create a unique and special motorcycle. Through the online Configurator on the official website, it is possible to choose between different single-seater or two-seater body styles ten different “Design Faces” front. With 22 paint colors for the bodywork, the Design Face and the chassis, together with 20 colors of eco-leather saddle to choose from, the result will always be a unique, numbered and personalized piece. You can easily change the various design parts, giving your Lacama a new look whenever you want. Like the aesthetics, the ergonomics and driving comfort are also highly customizable. It is possible to adjust the ride height and comfort thanks to the OHLINS fork and monoshock absorber. Furthermore, the system offers the possibility of horizontally adjusting the footrests to adapt them to your preferences. The saddles use Memory Gel technology for exceptional comfort and you can choose between sport or semi-grooved tyres.

Available to order from today



The Lacama is available to order on the official Italian Volt website, where you can configure your bike according to your preferences. Deliveries will begin April 2024. Prices start from €36,356 VAT included for the Lacama HYPERLIGHT and €38,796 VAT included for the Lacama HYPERSPORT.