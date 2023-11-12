The playmaker, on loan from Juve like Soulé and Kaio Jorge, dreams of a coup. And they would be happy in Turin too

Giovanni Albanese

@GiovaAlbanese

November 11th – 12.18pm – Turin

Juve clings to its young players on the move. The first to face Inter – almost in an early Italian derby – will be three of them: Soulé, Barrenechea and Kaio Jorge. Since last summer they have been protagonists wearing the Frosinone shirt, on loan: in the last weekend preceding the break, before the great direct match scheduled at the Allianz Stadium on November 26th, it will be their turn to try to trip up the Nerazzurri. Not an easy undertaking for Di Francesco’s team, even if it is among the revelations of this start of the season.

THE MOST AWAITED

Barrenechea has found continued employment in Frosinone and has been the protagonist of a good season so far. Kaio Jorge has been back on the pitch a few weeks ago and is now looking for his first post-injury goal. Soulé is the most awaited player, also due to the performance he has recorded so far. In fact, the Argentine has the highest number of successful dribbles so far in the championship (38) and with the third best performance on key passes (23): in short, an element that can make the difference thanks to his quality, everything that would be useful also at Juventus in the second part of the season.

FROM TV

The hypothesis of an early return of Soulé to Turin, although Frosinone has given maximum availability in case of need, is not being considered much at Continassa for now: Juve is convinced of the choice made last summer, believes the boy has been placed in the right context to continue his path of growth and valorization. There will be time for transfer discussions, now we just need to think about the pitch and the match between Inter and Frosinone can only see Juve among the most interested segment of the public, in front of the TV. The Bianconeri are two points away from the top of the table, they have lighter legs thanks to the weeks without European cups and they have nothing to lose.

THE ALLEGRATA

In short, Juve will be rooting for Soulé, Barrenechea and Kaio Jorge, despite having to maintain maximum concentration on Cagliari, who absolutely cannot be underestimated because they are clearly recovering compared to a few weeks ago. The appetizer of the Italian derby, however, is all to be enjoyed: among other things, last season, Max’s Allegrata at San Siro, against Inter, was Soulé himself from the first minute. The class of 2003 did reasonably well, narrowly missing a goal that could have changed the history of that match. Maybe he will have a new opportunity to make up for it, so as to send yet another positive signal to Juve who sent him on an expedition to find him more mature in the near future.

