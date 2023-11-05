In Turin-Frosinone the referee and the VAR combined disasters, influencing not only the match but also the appeal of the competition

It is now clear that the Fourneau-Abbattista pairing in Turin-Frosinone caused disasters, influencing the match and the result. The refereeing leaders also admitted this with the choice to keep the referee out of the next Serie A matches (in this round he had already been designated as the fourth official). Fourneau, who is not a phenomenon, also confirmed that he is out of shape, Abbattista that he is not among the best varists. The second error on the penalty first given and then taken away from Toro is more serious than the first (the foul not called on Frosinone’s goal) because it contains three mistakes: the VAR calls the referee back when he doesn’t have to; Fourneau at the monitor, instead of confirming his first right choice, changes it; it is influenced by the fact that the player did not let himself fall, penalizing the player’s correctness.

It is understandable that the referee Rocchi tries to make a turnover among his whistles in a long and tense season, to prove the reliability of some referees who are rarely used, to give others experience. But there is a theme that goes beyond the single wrong match and concerns the entire competition. For years there has been talk of wanting to restore luster and interest to the Italian Cup not only in its final phase but throughout its entire journey to increase its appeal and the value of the rights. To achieve this, however, it is necessary to bring people back to the stadium with a fair pricing policy; deploy credible formations; choose high-level referees and various players. If we really want to make the national Cup as important as in other European countries, we need planning, commitment, professionalism and seriousness.