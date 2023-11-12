Suara.com – The name of musician Melly Goeslaw is now being discussed. This was because rumors emerged that Melly Goeslaw was suspected of having an affair with a police officer.

This was shared by the ex-wife of a police officer who was suspected of having an affair with Melly Goeslaw, namely on the Tiktok account @panca.masna.

Melly Goeslaw has not yet provided clarification regarding this issue.

However, on her Instagram account, Melly Goeslaw uploaded a verse from Surah Ali Imran verse 60. This verse contains the meaning of the command to put trust or surrender to Allah SWT.

“If Allah helps you, no one (can) defeat you,” wrote Melly Goeslaw in her Instagram Stories upload, quoted by Suara.com, Sunday (12/11/2023).

Melly Goeslaw’s Instagram Stories upload

Previously, the issue of Melly Goeslaw’s alleged old affair was revealed by Masnawati Masud, the ex-wife of a police officer who was suspected of having an affair with Anto Hoed’s wife.

Masnawati Masud recently wrote an open letter to Anto Hoed’s wife.

Masnawati Masud, the former wife of AKBP Enjang Hasan Kurnia, wrote an open letter, because she wanted to meet Melly Goeslaw and discuss their problems 15 years ago.

Masnawati Masud admitted that she had tried various attempts to contact Melly Goeslaw, but there was no response at all.

“I have made every effort, I hope sister Melly Goeslaw sees my message so that she will be willing to meet with me regarding our unfinished business,” said Masnawati Masud in her upload entitled Love Letter to Melly Goeslaw on Instagram, Saturday (11/11/ 2023).

Masnawati Masud also uploaded several messages to Melly Goeslaw and her manager via Instagram and WhatsApp messages.

In the message, Masnawati Masub asked for Melly Goeslaw’s cell phone number and home address to chat and meet in person.

“There is something important that I want to ask you directly about what happened 15 years ago. Now I feel ready to meet you. I have tried to ask for your address and contact person, but they weren’t given,” he said in the message.

Previously, Melly Goeslaw was involved in the Masnawati and Enjang Hasan household case in 2008. Then, Masnawati divorced badly in 2009.

After being divorced, Masnawati was also sued for child custody in December 2009. When she fought to get child custody and asked for legal protection, she was imprisoned by her ex-husband.