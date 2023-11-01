loading…

The Israeli military claims to have struck more than 11,000 Hamas targets in Gaza since the war broke out on October 7 2023. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Zionist military Israel on Wednesday (1/11/2023) announced that its troops had attacked more than 11,000 Hamas targets in Gaza, Palestine, since the war broke out on October 7.

According to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), their soldiers have attacked Hamas’ operational command centers and underground tunnels.

“IDF troops identified several Hamas terrorists who barricaded themselves in a multi-storey building—located near schools, health centers, and government offices—in the Jabaliya area of ​​the northern Gaza Strip. “IDF forces directed the IAF (Israeli Air Force) to attack the terrorists,” the IDF statement said, using the reference “terrorists” in referring to Hamas.

“Troops identified a vehicle carrying anti-tank missiles that was driving towards troops operating in the Gaza Strip. In response, troops directed aircraft to fire at the vehicle,” continued the IDF statement, as quoted by i24news.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed the IDF’s commitment to destroying Hamas.

“The horrors that Hamas committed on October 7 remind us that we will not realize the promise of a better future unless we, the civilized world, are willing to fight against barbarians,” Netanyahu said.

On the same day, significant developments were reported in Gaza as the IDF carried out operations in West Jabaliya, eliminating approximately 50 militias in the northern region of the Gaza Strip.

As the number of Hamas targets increased, the IDF also reported troop losses. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari revealed that 9 soldiers were killed on Tuesday while fighting in northern Gaza.

(but)