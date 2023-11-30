In the last month and a half, Israeli authorities have opened civil and military investigations into the crimes committed by Hamas militants during the attack against civilians on October 7. Some of these crimes are evident from the enormous amount of evidence available since the first days after the massacre: the militiamen committed mass murders of civilians, also using ferocious methods, for example burning them alive inside their homes. Among the most complicated investigations, however, are those involving accusations of rape and sexual assault.

That Hamas militants committed sexual violence on October 7 is a certainty for most experts and people who were responsible for the rescue and recovery of the bodies after the attack. There is at least one direct testimony about the rapes and numerous stories from rescuers and soldiers.

But if on the one hand proving that mass murders occurred is macabrely self-evident, proving at the level of forensic medicine that rapes occurred is complicated, especially in a context like that of October 7, in which between Hamas and the Israeli army there were fights that went on for days, and in which the body recovery operations focused on the identification and rapid return of the bodies to the families rather than on the collection of evidence of the crimes committed.

As reported in a detailed article in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, this complicates the work of the investigations, which have two main objectives: the first is to build a criminal accusation against the Hamas militiamen who were arrested by the Israeli army after the attack ; the second is to accuse the military leaders of Hamas, who are in the Gaza Strip and in countries such as Qatar, of having organized systematic rapes and of having used rape as a weapon against civilians, which would constitute a war crime and a further crime against humanity. To give substance to these two accusations, very specific evidence is needed, which is difficult to obtain under current conditions.

The fact that Hamas militiamen committed violence against civilian women began to be talked about in the first days after the October 7 massacre. The Israeli authorities have insisted heavily on this element, which has increased international pressure on Israel to prove that the rapes and sexual violence actually occurred. The Hamas leadership denies that its militants committed rapes on October 7, but in some cases has even denied that its militants killed civilians.

The main obstacle to the investigations is that the kibbutzim and other Israeli communities attacked by Hamas were first at the center of the violent attack by the militiamen, and then of tough battles with the Israeli army that arrived later, which in some cases lasted even two days. Once the fighting was over, the army concentrated above all on securing the area, while civilian rescuers concentrated on identifying the bodies. Faced with dozens and in some cases hundreds of bodies, no one thought to carry out the meticulous collection of evidence and clues that would be necessary in investigations such as those into rape and sexual violence.

Once the bodies were taken to the morgues, the doctors realized that the state of the corpses and the time that had passed since their death was such that it was no longer possible to carry out the tests that are usually carried out to understand what happened to the victim. Among these investigations there is the collection of body fluids, hair and other materials which are usually analyzed to try to understand if the victim has suffered sexual violence. This is evidence that must be collected within 48 hours of the person’s death, but in the case of the October 7 massacre it was not possible to do so, both due to the long battles between the Israeli army and Hamas and the disorganization of the relief effort.

In traditional criminal investigations, another way to try to understand whether a murdered person was sexually assaulted is to look at the context in which the body was found and document the evidence found at the crime scene. But in this case it has almost always been impossible to do so, because even the homes of Israeli civilians had been destroyed and compromised by the Hamas attack and the fighting with the army. Forensic professor Yifat Bitton told Haaretz: “The fighting continued long after the crimes had been committed, and this undoubtedly contaminated the scene.”

Israeli soldiers and rescuers also contributed to the contamination, treating the attacked places not as the scene of a crime but as a war situation, in which the priority was above all to find the survivors, identify the dead and remove the corpses. In many cases the bodies were not even photographed.

Haaretz wrote that medical examiners nevertheless tried to do tests on some bodies, but they did not lead to evidence of sexual violence. In addition to the fact that a lot of time had passed, some of the bodies were in such terrible conditions that testing would not have been possible anyway.

Faced with the difficulty of collecting medical evidence, the investigations are currently focusing above all on the testimonies of rescuers, soldiers and doctors. The Israeli police collected dozens of testimonies from rescuers (many of whom are part of Zaka, an emergency service made up mainly of Orthodox Jewish volunteers) who said they found the bodies of women without underwear or with their underwear down, and with signs of sexual violence.

Police sources, speaking to the Israeli media, also said that during interrogations, Hamas militants often accused each other of having committed rape and violence against civilian women.

The media also found testimonies of this type. The Washington Post, for example, spoke to a reservist paramedic soldier who entered one of the kibbutzim attacked by Hamas and said he saw the bodies of two young girls with very obvious signs of violence in the bedroom of a house. sexual. «One of her was on the bed, her arm was dangling towards the ground. Her legs were bare, with bruises, and she had a bullet hole in the area between her neck and chest. The other was on the ground, lying on her stomach, with her legs apart and her underwear pulled down towards her knees. There was a liquid on her back that looked like semen. They shot her in the back of the head.”

The Washington Post also spoke to several people who worked in the morgues where the victims’ bodies were transferred and who confirmed the presence of evidence of violence. “We saw many bodies with blood-stained underwear, broken bones, broken legs, broken pelvises,” one of them said.

As regards the testimonies of the survivors of the massacre, for now the police, again according to Haaretz sources, have only collected one, from a woman who managed to hide during the attack and said she saw militiamen raping group another woman before killing her. Members of Israeli groups against violence against women who are working with survivors of the massacre said many of them are still traumatized, and so obtaining information about what happened could take time.