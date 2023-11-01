On Tuesday afternoon, Israeli shelling hit the neighborhood of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, where the largest of the Strip’s eight refugee camps is located. Dozens of civilians have been killed, although it is not yet clear how many, and many buildings have been destroyed.

The Israeli army he wrote on X (Twitter) that the Jabalia neighborhood was used by the radical Palestinian group Hamas as a training and coordination center for its attacks. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli army spokesman, said the target of the bombing was Ibrahim Biari, a Hamas commander who was coordinating attacks on Israel and was hiding in the vast network of underground tunnels that runs through the Gaza Strip.

– Read also: What are the tunnels under the Gaza Strip

Conricus said that, in addition to Biari, “dozens” of militiamen were killed in the attack on the refugee camp. Daniel Hagari, another spokesman for the armed forces, added that several Hamas military infrastructure had also been destroyed, including tunnels, weapons depots and rocket launch sites.

Over the past day, IDF troops operated in a Hamas terrorist stronghold in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. The stronghold was used for training and execution of terrorism activities. During the ground activity, the troops eliminated approx. 50 terrorists, as well as destroyed… pic.twitter.com/XMT7ZTZYKv — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 31, 2023

The Jabalia refugee camp is located about 4 kilometers north of the city of Gaza, and is densely populated: it extends over 1.4 square kilometers, and according to the United Nations, at least 116 thousand people live there.

According to some experts, bombing an area where so many civilians live could be a violation of international humanitarian law. In recent weeks, Israel has been asking people living in the northern Gaza Strip to move south, but many refuse to do so due to the difficulties of the journey and the fact that bombings are underway throughout the Strip, including the south.

– Read also: What is legal and what is not in the war between Israel and Hamas

Some witnesses spoke of a situation that is now tragic from a humanitarian point of view. “I was queuing to buy bread when, suddenly and without any warning, I saw eight missiles fall,” Mohammad Ibrahim, who was in the Jabalia refugee camp at the time of the attack, told US broadcaster CNN. “There were seven or eight large craters in the ground, filled with killed people. It seemed like the end of the world.” There were also many children in the camp who had been playing in the streets before the attack, Al Aswad, another witness, told CNN.

Strikes on the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza killed and injured hundreds of people Tuesday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The breakdown of dead and wounded has yet to be determined amid ongoing rescue efforts pic.twitter.com/SpHgJPnwNk — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) October 31, 2023

The director of the nearby Indonesian Hospital said he had counted at least 50 deaths, adding that “the courtyard, corridors and gardens of the hospital are now full to the brim”. Some videos show patients being operated on on the floor, in the absence of beds and suitable instruments. A statement from the Gaza Strip’s Ministry of Health (i.e. Hamas) said that 50 people were killed in the attack and another 150 were injured, but these are numbers to be taken with caution.

Starting from October 27, Israel began a large ground operation in Gaza, invading the territory of the Strip with tanks, infantry units and other armored vehicles, while continuing with bombings and air strikes. Army vehicles are approaching the city of Gaza, the largest in the Strip and considered the operational center for many Hamas activities.

– Read also: The invasion of the Gaza Strip began five days ago

In the next few hours or days the urban war could actually begin within the city of Gaza, although it is not yet clear in what way: that is, whether the Israeli military will try to enter the city en masse, or whether they will continue with military operations more gradual. In any case, the consequences for the civilian population who did not leave could be disastrous.