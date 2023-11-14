The Israeli army has killed several Palestinian people in the West Bank: according to local medical sources cited by the Reuters news agency, there are eight, seven of them in clashes following an army incursion into the town of Tulkarm, near the border with Israel. The army said it was attacked with guns and explosives after an operation in Tulkarm to arrest people suspected of being part of armed groups, and killed several gunmen. According to the official Palestinian news agency, the Israeli army also conducted an air strike with a drone. The eighth person was killed near the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have arrested around 1,500 Palestinian people in the West Bank (which is not controlled by Hamas, but by Fatah, the main secular and moderate party in the Palestinian political scene). , where an increase in arms trafficking from Jordan has also been recorded.

On paper, the West Bank is controlled by the Palestinian Authority, but in reality Israel exercises almost total power over the territory: Palestinian citizens are subject to Israeli military law and rather widespread control, with frequent checkpoints and military blockades. Non-governmental organizations and Palestinian residents are increasingly denouncing indiscriminate raids by settlers and Israeli soldiers, which they believe represent a coordinated plan to scare and drive out Palestinians.

– Read also: The situation in the West Bank is increasingly serious