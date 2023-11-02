loading…

The Israeli army claims to have surrounded Gaza City. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli troops surrounded Gaza City – the main city of the Gaza Strip – in their attack on Hamas on Thursday (2/11/2023). But Hamas fighters repulsed their efforts with hit-and-run attacks from long distances from underground tunnels.

The city north of the Gaza Strip has been the focus of an Israeli offensive, which has vowed to wipe out the Islamist group’s command structure and ordered civilians to flee south.

“We are at the peak of the fighting. We have achieved impressive success and have passed through the outskirts of Gaza City. We are advancing,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. He did not provide further details.

Amid massive explosions in Gaza, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters that “his country’s forces have completed the siege of Gaza City, which is the focal point of the Hamas terror organization.”

Brigadier General Iddo Mizrahi, Israel’s chief military engineer, said troops encountered mines and booby traps.

“Hamas has studied and prepared well,” he said.

Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, said in a televised address on Thursday that the Israeli death toll in Gaza was much higher than the military had announced. “Your soldiers will return with black bags,” he said.

Israel says it has lost 18 soldiers and killed dozens of militants since the ground operation expanded on Friday.

Hamas and allied Islamic Jihad fighters emerged from tunnels to fire on tanks, then disappeared back into the grid, residents said and video from both groups showed.