The Israeli army said it had found near the al Shifa hospital – which is the largest hospital in Gaza and has been at the center of a major Israeli military operation for days – the body of Yehudit Weiss, a sixty-five-year-old Israeli woman kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 attacks, in which around 1,200 people were killed. An army statement said that her body was recovered by soldiers “in a structure adjacent to the al Shifa hospital”. Weiss had been kidnapped from the Be’eri kibbutz, one of the communities where Hamas carried out the most serious violence: her husband, Shmuel, was killed on 7 October. The army also said that there were also Kalashnikov rifles in the facility where her body was found.

For days the Israeli army has been surrounding the al Shifa hospital, bombing adjacent neighborhoods and launching a military operation inside it during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. In recent weeks the hospital has become the main target of the ground operation launched by Israel in the Gaza Strip on October 27, because the Israeli army claims that the main Hamas operations center is hidden under the structure. The accusation was denied by the militiamen and the hospital management but confirmed by US intelligence, although for now there is little evidence found in the ongoing military operation.

On Thursday evening, after Weiss’ body was found, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were “strong indications” that the hostages still held by Hamas had been at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, and that this was “a of the reasons why we entered the hospital.” However, Netanyahu also added that in recent days Israeli soldiers have not found any hostages behind al Shifa: “if they were there, they took them away”, he said.