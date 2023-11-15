The Israeli army said it conducted a military operation inside the al Shifa hospital in Gaza city, after days of siege.

Since Israeli forces began their ground invasion of the Strip on October 27, following Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7, their main objective has been to occupy the city of Gaza, the largest and most populous in the Strip: among the other buildings they had besieged were the two main hospitals in the city, al Shifa and al Quds, under which Israel claims the operational bases of Hamas are hidden (Israel has long accused the radical Palestinian group of using Gaza civilians as “human shields”).

In fact, in the hospital there are hundreds of patients in need of medical care, and civilians who have taken refuge there to protect themselves from the Israeli bombings of recent weeks. Since Saturday, al Shifa has practically stopped functioning as a hospital, due to the lack of fuel for its electric generators: Israel has in fact blocked fuel imports into the Strip because it fears it could be used by Hamas for military purposes.