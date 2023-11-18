Daniel Hagari, an Israeli army spokesman, said during a press conference on Friday evening that the army was preparing to extend the military ground operation “wherever Hamas is located, namely in the southern Gaza Strip.” He gave no further details about when or how this might come, for security reasons: “The enemy doesn’t need to know the details,” he said. Since last October 27, when the invasion of the Strip began, the Israeli army has concentrated the offensive in the northern area and especially around the city of Gaza, considered the main operational center of Hamas.

On Thursday the army had dropped leaflets on the southern part of the Strip inviting people to evacuate four towns east of Khan Yunis and instead take refuge in a smaller “safe zone” in the coastal town of Mawasi, which however has an area of ​​just 14 square kilometres, insufficient to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of people who have reached the south of the Strip in recent weeks following the army’s instructions.

The United Nations said there are more than 800,000 displaced people in the Strip who have found shelter in 154 facilities managed by the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA). Even in these shelters, however, there is a lack of essential services and goods such as water, food, fuel and medical instruments. Overcrowding in some areas, combined with inadequate hygienic and sanitary conditions, is increasing the risk of the spread of diseases and infections, especially intestinal and respiratory: in a statement a spokesperson for the World Health Organization said he was “extremely concerned” about the arrival of winter.

In addition to the lack of water, food and medicines, fuel shortages are also creating enormous problems. On Thursday and Friday the two main telecommunications companies in the Strip said they had been forced to interrupt services, leaving the territory completely isolated, because they ran out of fuel to run their centers. Until now, Israel has always prevented fuel from entering the Gaza Strip for fear that Hamas could use it for military purposes. Furthermore, according to the army, Hamas has large supplies of fuel at its disposal, but refuses to offer them to civilians. Internet and telephone connections were partially restored on Friday.

Also on Friday, the Israeli authorities announced that they will allow 140 thousand liters of fuel to enter the Strip every two days, through trucks that will cross the Rafah crossing, on the border with Egypt and therefore in the south of the Strip, and before leave will be inspected. 120 thousand liters will be made available to UNRWA and must be used for humanitarian purposes, for example to operate trucks and water purification plants. Another 20 thousand liters will be available to telecommunications companies. The decision was also made due to strong pressure from the United States, which asked Israel several times to agree to the transfer of fuel.

According to UNRWA, at least 160 thousand liters of fuel are needed per day to operate basic services in the Strip: more than double what has been granted. On Wednesday, 23 thousand liters of fuel were brought into the Strip, which however the Agency was only able to use to allow the distribution of humanitarian aid from Egypt.