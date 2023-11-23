On Thursday afternoon, the Israeli army said it had arrested Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director of al Shifa hospital, the largest in Gaza city. The army justified the arrest by claiming that during his leadership the structure had been used by Hamas to hide its operational base underground. In recent weeks the hospital had been under siege for a long time by the Israeli army, which entered the facility on 15 November.

On Thursday morning the news of the arrest had been reported to several newspapers by some doctors at the hospital, who had reported how Abu Salmiya had been arrested while traveling on a convoy transporting the wounded towards the south of the Strip. Even before the Israeli army’s confirmation, the Gaza Ministry of Health – controlled by the radical Palestinian group Hamas – had responded to the news by saying that it would stop collaborating with the operators of the World Health Organization (WHO), which in recent weeks they are taking care of the evacuation of the wounded from the Strip.

Gaza’s Health Ministry had called Abu Salmiya’s arrest “a despicable act” and a violation of “international conventions that guarantee that there are no attacks on medical personnel,” and said it would resume collaboration with the WHO only when he receives an arrest report.

