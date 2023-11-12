loading…

Former Mossad official Yossi Alpher described the Israel-Hamas war as reaching a climax in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – War between militaries Israel with Hamas in Gaza, Palestine, is reaching a climax. This was described by Yossi Alpher, a former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intelligence officer and former Mossad official.

Israeli forces have surrounded al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, considered the location of Hamas’ main command post, as concerns grow about the fate of its patients and staff, and anticipation rises that the war is reaching its climax.

“It’s a big mystery,” Alper told Newsweek, about how Hamas would be targeted at the hospital site and what would happen afterward.

Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza is in response to Hamas attacks in southern Israel on October 7 that left around 1,200 people dead.

More than 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israeli forces began their operation.

Tens of thousands of refugees took refuge in the hospital. A surgeon told the BBC that the intensive care unit (ICU) there had been damaged by the Israeli attack, killing two patients, including a baby.

But Israel said it did not target the hospital and blamed a misfired projectile launched by a militia group in Gaza for the attack.

Israel said there had been heavy fighting against Hamas in the area.

The IDF says hospitals in Gaza need to be emptied to confront Hamas, which denies using civilians as human shields, as Israel has repeatedly accused them of doing.

Alpher said that although Israeli military action around al-Shifa Hospital had been the focus of their attacks, he was concerned about the possibility of exaggeration regarding the hospital’s role as a Hamas hub.