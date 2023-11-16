Since the arrival of cloud gaming, with services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Amazon Luna, was no longer essential have a console to play. This allowed us to enjoy our favorite titles, even AAA, from a wide variety of devices, as long as we had a good connection.

This formula, however, does not apply to personal computing. If we need to use Windows daily, it is practically impossible to do without a computer. But something is changing at Microsoft, and proof of this is the new “Windows App” application, which provides access to the operating system, for example, from an iPhone.

Windows without a computer and from anywhere

Several years ago the Redmond company announced Windows 365, a business service that was basically Windows in the cloud. Shortly after its launch we had the opportunity to test this alternative and discover some of its advantages and defects. Well, Windows 365 has not stopped evolving.

After the launch of Windows 11, it embraced support for this operating system in addition to Windows 10. Now, as we noted above, it has a new application that comes to Windows, macOS, iOS and iPadOS (not Android). This is Microsoft’s new nerve center to offer its Windows service in the cloud from various platforms.





What does the new Windows application allow you to do? Being able to access our Windows session from mobile phones, tablets, laptops and even web browsers. As if it were a streaming gaming platform, everything promises to be private and it is not necessary to have a computer.

Windows App not only provides access to Windows 365, but also other Windows Cloud services such as Azure Virtual Desktop and Microsoft Dev Box, as well as Microsoft Remote Desktop Services. The bad news is that access to this application, as well as Windows in the cloud, is limited to corporate clients.

As we pointed out in our 2021 tests, the service offer is channeled through two subscriptions: Business and Enterprise. The plans start from 31.30 euros per month for a virtual machine with a dual-core CPU, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage (some subscriptions support a free trial).

This does not mean that Windows in the cloud will not end up reaching the general public in the future. According to documents from the legal battle between Microsoft and the FTC, the company led by Satya Nadella plans to offer Windows 365, or some equivalent, to all users, although it is a long-term plan.

How to download the new Windows App?

Windows App is in the development process and the final version has not yet been released. However, it is now possible to try it. In Windows, just download Windows 365 from the Microsoft Store and click on “Preview” to enable the new Windows App with all its features.

On macOS, iOS and iPadOS the application is available through TestFlight. TestFlight, remember, allows you to install beta applications in the Apple ecosystem. This means that applications can fail and also request to share certain information with the developer.

Images: svstudioart | Microsoft

In Xataka: Microsoft wants total control of its data centers and the Azure Maia AI and Azure Cobalt chips are the piece it was missing