Yes, although the iPhone 15 has recently arrived in stores, the world of rumors does not stop, and as expected, we are already talking about the iPhone 16. But before you raise your voice and say “again, more of the same”, it seems that the new release will have a different approach than what we are used to receiving. And we don’t know if it will be good or bad.

Reliable sources

From the hand of the infallible Mark Gurman and his newsletter Power On, the information published speaks of a device that will not bring great new features in hardware. This is a quite important and striking statement, since an iPhone without timely presentations innovating against the competition sounds quite strange. Repeat design and general specifications again? They must be up to something.

The secret is in the software

It seems that the key will be in the software, and that is that the new version of the operating system, iOS 18, will be an update that will mark a new era. So much so that it will be the cornerstone in the sales strategy of the new device, so it is to be expected that they will renew the system in spades. But how to sell a new iPhone by focusing on the software?

What’s new in iOS 18

You don’t have to be a fortune teller to guess what will be one of the star functions of the operating system. That’s right, the artificial intelligence will have an important role in the software of the new iPhone, since according to Gurman, Apple is working to incorporate several functions based on generative artificial intelligence.

At the moment it is not known exactly what applications this function will have, but we can expect intelligent modes, real-time translations and many tools with which Apple would stand up to the proposals of Google and OpenAI.

A flawless launch

The importance is such that Craig Federighi himself canceled some progress on the project last month because the expected quality was not being achieved, but now it seems that everything is going as expected. In this way, the development team would be working 100% on the new features, and it is assumed that the next betas of iOS will hide some clues about some of the surprises that we could expect in the future version.

Return to the origins

We’ll see how exactly they plan the launch, but it seems that Apple will return a little to its origins, where the hardware is perfectly functional (and today they are at a very high level in terms of performance) and where the software is the key in a formula where you can offer something different from the rest of the competitors.

The introduction of Artificial Intelligence could be the start of a new era, so we are looking forward to seeing all the ins and outs of this future software update.

