When it comes to buying a tablet, there is no doubt that iPads are the clear reference, but they have a problem that is more than evident, and that is that they are really expensive, especially in recent years, when they have risen quite a bit even in their base models. those with less storage capacity.

Fortunately, Apple products have also been present at Amazon’s Black Friday, which started in advance and in which the 2022 iPad Air drops to 659 euros in four of its colors.

The 10.9″ iPad is also on sale, in its case for 499 euros, although the capacity and power of both has nothing to do with it at all, since The Air boasts unparalleled power with an M1 chip, the same one that the MacBook Air had until a couple of years agothat is, a PC processor.

The new generation of iPad Air 5 of 2022 takes the design lines of the iPad Pro, but maintains its light and compact style. For this update, it has an M1 processor.

The M1 processor is its main strength along with the quality of the screen, but it is also its main problemor something like that, and it can give a lot more, but it is confined to ipadOS, an operating system that is still iOS with some tweaks.

What the M1 could do on macOS it cannot do on the iPad since the applications that really make the most of it are not available in the same version.

In any case, this tablet is ideal if, for example, you want it to study or even to work and if everything you need can be found in iPadOS, since editing 4K video or running very demanding games can be done without problems.

Of course, it is recommended that in this case you use an external keyboard to be able to work much better, even if it is not one of the official Apple ones.

The good news is that this iPad Air (2022) is on sale on Amazon and that during the purchase process the store allows you to take out Apple Care insurance against damage and accidents, including coverage for theft and loss.

Shipping is free in all cases, whether you have an Amazon Prime account or not, although if you do, it will arrive much faster, in just one day.

