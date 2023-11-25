A few years ago, in the middle of the pandemic, Professor Mingxin Huang made headlines thanks to an invention that at the time sounded as fantastic as it was promising: an “anti-COVID-19” stainless steel. Together with his team, Huang, from the University of Hong Kong, created an ideal alloy to keep doorknobs, handrails or buttons disinfected, among a long list of surfaces that we touch daily. It takes six hours of contact with its metal, the experts assured, for 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 viruses to remain inactive.

Huang continues to make headlines thanks to his advances with steel, although his focus is now on another front, one that has little to do with the pandemic, although it is equally important: the production of green hydrogen.

With you, the HSS-H2. Its name may not be very attractive, but HSS-H2 could be the key to boosting green hydrogen production. The reason: that is the name of the new stainless steel developed by Huang’s team, a metal that due to its characteristics can make the electrolysis with which hydrogen is obtained cheaper. And that is so thanks to two of its great peculiarities. The first is its resistance to corrosion. The second, its cost.





Its main strength, resistance. If the Hong Kong team maintains that the new steel is ideal for the production of green hydrogen, it is due, above all, to its resistance. Its creators present it as a stainless steel with “high corrosion resistance”, which allows it to be used in devices designed to work with salt water. And that is precisely the great advantage it can offer to facilities that are responsible for generating clean hydrogen. Its endurance paves the way for the use of seawater, with all the possibilities that this opens up.

Goal: make things easier. Green hydrogen is obtained through electrolysis, a chemical process that basically consists of using an electric current to separate hydrogen from the oxygen in water. For the resulting fuel to be considered “green” it has to meet a key condition: the energy used during its production must come from renewable sources, such as wind and solar, free of CO2.

For some time there have been scientists who are not satisfied with just the use of renewable energy without CO2 emissions. Its objective is that the process can be carried out with seawater, not only with fresh or salt water, which would expand production possibilities and may reduce its cost. For example, Yao Zheng, from the University of Adelaide, has worked along these lines, explaining that if we can use seawater for electrolysis we would save pretreatments such as desalination by reverse osmosis. Also RMIT University, which has even developed a method based on catalysts designed to work in the sea.





The HSS-H2, a new ally. In this endeavor, the steel of the University of Hong Kong could be a valuable ally. “Its performance in salt water electrolyzers is comparable to that of current industrial practice that uses titanium as structural parts to produce hydrogen from desalinated or acidic seawater, while the cost of the new steel is cheaper,” says the University. From Hong Kong. Their conclusions have been published in detail in Materials Today and the authors have already applied for patents in several countries.

Pay attention to expenses. The new steel does not only offer advantages on a technical level. In the economic aspect, it can also be a valuable help, as emphasized by the Chinese organization, which recalls that today the electrolyzers used with desalinated seawater or acid solutions usually include titanium components coated with gold or platinum, which determines its price.

“For example, the total cost of a 10 megawatt PEM electrolysis system in its current phase is about HK$17.8 million [unos 2,1 millones de euros] and the structural components account for up to 53% of the total expenditure,” the Chinese researchers estimate. According to their calculations, the new steel will reduce the cost of the structural material approximately “40 times.”

“At first we didn’t believe it”. The phrase is from Dr. Kaping Yu, one of the scientists who participated in the tests and who explains that during the development of the new material they handled “counterintuitive” concepts. “In addition to being surprised, we are eager to exploit the mechanism,” he says.

The key to his process is “sequential dual passivation”, which allowed him to develop a metal with great resistance to corrosion. His new creation joins previous ones, such as “anti-COVID-19” steel or a “super steel.” That they have presented their SS-H2 does not mean, however, that they do not still have work left.

Towards the final goal. “From experimental materials to actual products, such as meshes and foams, for water electrolyzers there are still difficult tasks,” says Huang. “We have taken a big step towards industrialization. Tons of SS-H2-based wire have been produced in collaboration with a factory in mainland China. We are advancing the application of the more economical SS-H2 to the production of hydrogen from renewable sources.”

Images: The University of Hong Kong

In Xataka: Green hydrogen now has its price index. And its reading is clear: it multiplies that of natural gas by eight