This is Sonic Dream Team! Are you looking for more content from this franchise? If you are a Sonic fan, this ad will undoubtedly interest you, as it looks really cool.

This is the intro to this promising game. We talk about Sonic Dream Teamannounced a while ago: it will be released for Apple Arcade on December 5, 2023. For now it has not been confirmed for more platforms, but we will be attentive in case it releases on Switch.

Title It has released its intro and it looks this good:

The game will take you through breathtaking dream worlds, with wall running, gravity shifts, and more. The mission is to rescue your friends and fight Eggman to control an ancient artifact that can turn dreams into reality. Sonic Dream Team features six playable characters, four exciting boss battles, and 12 levels across four unique dream worlds. Additionally, the game enables a high-quality experience on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, merging mobile and console experiences.

Here you have its original trailer:

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

Fuente