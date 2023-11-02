Does artificial intelligence pose a danger to humanity? Films such as Terminator, 2001 A Space Odyssey or The Matrix have endeavored to predict a future in which machines reveal themselves, become self-aware and subjugate human beings. Or at least, they try.

On the other hand, many scientists are less alarmist, and understand that artificial intelligence will represent a revolution on par with the Internet, and that it will be able to help you in your daily life at all levels. For now, at least, he has already achieved something that until now seemed impossible: agree to the United States and China.

The international community reacts to the threats of artificial intelligence

In addition to the two superpowers, A total of 29 governments have come together in the United Kingdom to warn of the threats of artificial intelligence, including the European Union. Which shows how seriously the main countries in the world take this issue.

The objective of the event is clear: achieve international cooperation to jointly foresee and avoid the risks that artificial intelligence can pose for all. Not only at the level of catastrophisms almost typical of science fiction, but also in more everyday things.

That is to say, dangers such as the reduction of citizens’ privacy, the impact of this technology on daily life, or the massive loss of jobs.

In addition, there are other questions on the table that are not trivial either: to what extent will artificial intelligence evolve, or is it ethical for it to evolve? How can robotic development with artificial intelligence affect, even when replacing conventional relationships? The possible scenarios are many, the challenges on the table, too.

Artificial intelligence: a security issue

Naturally, security has been the main topic on which this meeting of the international community has revolved. But when it comes to artificial intelligence, the threats are quite varied and affect the world globally. Hence the response must also be joint.

On the one hand, it has been alerted to the misinformation that AI can generate among people, if it does not manage its own information well. EITHER the ease with which terrorist groups, for example, can access sensitive information. And there has also been talk of the way in which the “most disadvantaged” can suffer the consequences of the development of AI.

To the summit too Leading technology companies have attended, such as MetaMicrosoft or Google. And there have also been no shortage of faces as recognizable as Elon Musk himself, who has also been talking for some time about the challenges posed by artificial intelligence.

The following appointments to continue discussing the topic will take place in South Korea and France, within a period of six months and one year, respectively. We will have to see what advances have been made between now and then because technology, as we know, never waits for anyone.