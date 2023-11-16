In recent days the government ofAustralia is that of Tuvalu – a small island state in Polynesia, in the Pacific Ocean – announced an unprecedented agreement. Australia has in fact promised to welcome everyone the inhabitants of the archipelago who will have to abandon their homes due to climate change.

The Tuvalu archipelago, made up of nine small atolls, has only 11 thousand inhabitants and is among the countries in the world most threatened by climate crisis caused by human activitiesand above all by the consequent rise in sea levels.

With an average altitude of just 2 meters above sea level, Tuvalu risks disappearing forever under the ocean, the level of which is increasing due to climate change. Two of its atolls have already been partially submerged and, according to some estimates, the archipelago will become uninhabitable within eighty years.

To denounce the dramatic nature of the situation, the then foreign minister had sent a video message to COP26the 2021 UN climate conference, showing himself knee-deep in the sea.

It is to prepare for this dramatic scenario that the Tuvalu government has signed an unprecedented agreement with Australia, which will guarantee climate asylum to those who will be forced to abandon the Polynesian archipelago. The agreement between Australia and Tuvalu was announced by the prime ministers of the two countries, but has yet to be ratified before it can come into force.

Australia’s role

Although the agreement is an important step forward in recognizing the rights of climate migrantsa dramatic and increasingly urgent issue, several observers have highlighted that Australia’s decision is not very consistent with his own unambitious climate policiesand which seems motivated by economic and geopolitical interests rather than a real desire to provide support to populations in difficulty.

In the fight against climate crisis, the policies pursued by Australia have indeed been the subject of debate and discussion in recent years. What is especially critical is the vastness coal and gas production – on which the country continues to focus despite the large quantities of climate-changing emissions generated by the use of these fossil fuels – which on several occasions has also been a source of tension with some Pacific states particularly affected by the consequences of climate change.

On the geopolitical front, the agreement must also be evaluated in the context of the ongoing “competition”. between Australia and China for influence over the South Pacific islands, and came after China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands.

Climate migration, global responses are needed

That of climate migrations risks soon becoming a humanitarian emergency that will involve every part of the world: to have a concrete response agreements between individual countries will not be enough.

Currently worldwide there are already more than 100 million migrants and displaced people, and are among the people most at risk from the effects of climate change. This number is destined to increase: according to current forecasts, probably By 2030, more than 200 million people will be displaced worldwide, many of whom will be forced to abandon their cause for reasons related to the climate crisis. Yet, so far very little has been done to address this situation those who lose everything due to climate change still cannot count on protection or legal recognition.