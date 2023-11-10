Suara.com – The popular drama starring Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki, Descendants of The Sun, will be adapted into a big screen film in Indonesia.

This happy news was announced directly by the director, Hanung Bramantyo, via an upload on Instagram on Thursday (9/11/2023).

Cuplikan film Descendants of the Sun (KBS/Descendants of the Sun)

In the production process, Hanung Bramantyo will be supported by K-Studio.

“Today, the @dapurfilm office had guests from Korea, CEO of Barunson C&C (PH which produced the film Parasite), Mr. @seo_wook_sik to sign a joint production agreement for the remake of the Descendants of The Sun series into a feature film supported by K-Studio by @azlinabdlatif,” said Hanung Bramantyo.

Zaskia Adya Mecca’s husband felt he had a new challenge because he had to produce one of the most popular series in 2019.

Hanung Bramantyo hopes the results will not disappoint.

“A new challenge for me, adapting a world-famous series into a big screen film. Bismillah, I hope it doesn’t disappoint,” he added.

Even though he has signed the agreement, Hanung Bramantyo has not yet decided on the characters in the film. However, Hanung Bramantyo has collaborated with a number of young actors and actresses such as Bryan Domani and Syifa Hadju.

“Anyway, we haven’t decided who the cast will be? Be patient,” he said.

This news is certainly welcomed by Korean drama fans. Some said they couldn’t wait to watch. But there are also those who criticize the choice of players.

Netizens felt that the choice of players was less mature, considering that the characters of Yoo Si Jin and Kang Mo Yeon already looked older.

“The choice of cast is somewhat adapted to the original drama. Sorry to say, not Syifa Hadju again please. Apart from being bored, Hadju is also not suitable because her visuals still look very early 20s,” said @30ssencond***.

“Herjunot Ali and Laura Basuki, this is not a senior-junior issue, but we do need mature characters,” added @imana***.

“Syifa Hadju is beautiful, Bryan is also handsome, but this role doesn’t suit their faces, if their acting is definitely good, they’ll just be bored if they have to do it again, please don’t,” hoped @rdgabriel***.