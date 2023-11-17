Suara.com – The Indonesian U-17 national team continues to train at the hotel where they are staying in Surabaya, Friday (17/11/2023). This was done just in case the Garuda squad qualified for the last 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

Previously, the Indonesian U-17 National Team suffered a 1-3 defeat to Morocco in the final Group A match of the U-17 World Cup at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya on Thursday (16/11/2023). This defeat made the Garuda Asia squad’s chances of qualifying for the last 16 as thin as tissue.

The Red and White team still has a chance to qualify for the round of 16. However, the situation must be determined by two matches in other groups, between South Korea vs Burkina Faso in Group F and Mexico vs New Zealand in Group E.

If South Korea draws with Burkina Faso and Mexico also draws against New Zealand – with the score being 0-0, the two teams from the other group cannot shift Indonesia’s position in the third-place team standings.

The coach of the Indonesian U-17 national team, Bima Sakti, said that his team was in good condition and ready to compete in the last 16 if Indonesia finally managed to qualify.

“The team’s condition is good, and today we continued to train normally. Recovery training for players who played the full 90 minutes and more than 45 minutes. The others trained normally while maintaining their condition in the gym,” said Bima Sakti in his statement.

“We are still staying in Surabaya while waiting for all the preliminary round matches which end on Saturday. For this reason we continue to train and the players have to maintain their condition,” he added.

Meanwhile, the captain of the Indonesian U-17 National Team, Iqbal Gwijangge, stated that he had forgotten the defeat against Morocco. Even though it is slim, the chance of qualifying for the round of 16 is still there.

“All the players have forgotten the results of last night’s match and are continuing to be enthusiastic. We have to be ready and focused if we qualify for the round of 16 with the best third place status,” said Iqbal.