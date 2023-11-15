Suara.com – The Indonesian national team is ready to duel against hosts the Iraqi national team in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asia Group F zone, Thursday (16/11/2023), at the Basra International Stadium.

This match is crucial for both teams in achieving hopes of qualifying for the next round. An away win in this tough match will be important capital for the Garuda squad before the match away to the Philippines headquarters on matchday 2 of Group F, 21 November.

Even though they are the visiting team, coach Shin Tae-yong is confident that the Indonesian National Team can achieve victory without fear in front of 65 thousand spectators at the Basra Stadium.

This duel itself attracted the attention of British media, Sports Mole. Even though they have the lowest FIFA ranking among the other Group F teams, namely 145th in the world, the Indonesian national team comes with a good record of three wins in their last three international matches.

“As the country with the lowest ranking in the group, Indonesia will try hard to reach the next stage of World Cup qualification,” wrote Sports Mole, quoted on Wednesday (15/11).

“But they will go into Thursday’s game armed with three straight wins.”

“In fact, the Indonesian national team has only lost once in their last six international matches, with their only defeat in that period coming in June 2022 when they lost 0-2 in a friendly match against world champions Argentina.”

“With this, Indonesia should not be underestimated even though they have underdog status.”

