Ahead of the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone, the Indonesian national team squad has flown to Iraq, which will be its first opponent in Group F.

The Indonesian national team squad and its coaching team left for Iraq early Sunday (12/11) bringing 16 players out of a total of 27 players called up.

The 16 players are players who take part in domestic competitions or League 1, without any Abroad players.

It is known that the 16 players are players from Indonesian clubs who have played their 19th week in Liga 1 2023/2024.

Apart from that, there are three other local players who will just follow to Iraq after defending their clubs in Liga 1 202/2024, namely Nadeo Argawinata (Borneo FC), Yakob Sayuri (PSM Makassar), and Egy Maulana Vikri (Dewa United).

The three of them will follow after defending their clubs, where Borneo FC will face Bali United and PSM Makassar will face Dewa United, Sunday (12/11) evening WIB.

Meanwhile, Abroad players or those who have careers abroad will only follow to Iraq after playing matches with their clubs this weekend.

The Abroad players include Jordi Amat, Saddil Ramdani, Pratama Arhan, Asnawi Mangkualam, Sandy Walsh, Shayne Pattynama, Elkan Baggott, and Rafael Struick.

For information, the Indonesian National Team itself will have two away matches in November 2023 in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

The first away match in this event is against Iraq at the Basra International Stadium on Thursday (16/11) evening WIB.

Then after facing Iraq, Shin Tae-yong’s squad will again make a long trip by visiting the Philippines.

The match against the Philippines itself will be held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Tuesday (21/11) evening WIB which will also close the Indonesian National Team’s campaign in 2023.

The Indonesian national team itself decided to leave early for Iraq to adapt to the weather and undergo intense training.

It is believed that the same thing will be done during the second match, where the Indonesian national team will leave early for the Philippines so that the players are not too tired from the long journey.