Conditions of Indonesian Hospitals on November 10 2023. Photo/anadolu

GAZA – The Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza on Saturday (25/11/2023) announced that the patients at the hospital had been completely evacuated.

Anadolu Agency reported that other hospitals in the Gaza Strip, which are dwindling in number, have also vacated their wards and halls.

Ashraf Al-Qudra, a spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health, made the announcement on Saturday, adding, “Other injured victims are also being evacuated from the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, one of the largest hospitals in Gaza.”

“The medical aid entering the Gaza Strip is insufficient and far less than the aid that came in previously,” Qudra told Anadolu.

He said the flow of aid that Israel allowed into Gaza after ending the total blockade was still far from the amount needed by Gaza’s 2 million residents.

He warned, “The health situation in the Gaza Strip is very bad, very dangerous.”

“There are no health facilities. “Only three hospitals are operating with very limited capabilities in the northern Gaza Strip, where around 900,000 people live,” he explained.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, including destroying schools, hospitals, mosques and churches.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has jumped to 14,854, the government media office in the blockaded enclave said on Thursday.

The victims included 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, while more than 36,000 people were injured, according to Gaza authority data.

“Around 7,000 people remain unaccounted for, including more than 4,700 children,” the Gaza government report said. The official death toll in Israel reached 1,200 people.

(she)