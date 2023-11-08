loading…

Presidential Candidate (Capres) Ganjar Pranowo and Vice Presidential Candidate (Cawapres) Mahfud MD. Photo/Doc SINDOnews

BRUSSEL – Indonesian diaspora communities living in various European countries, filled with the spirit of love for their homeland, have united in an organization known as United Europe.

They will currently hold a big event entitled “Europe Unites to Support Ganjar Pranowo & Mahfud MD.”

The aim of this event is to invite the Indonesian people, including the diaspora spread across various European countries, to elect Ganjar-Mahfud as a presidential and vice presidential candidate who is free from KKN (Collusion, Corruption, Nepotism) practices, with the hope of achieving their ideals ” Golden Indonesia.”

“To ensure that the Indonesian people we love choose Ganjar-Mahfud, who is considered the best option on the road to an Indonesia that is successful and free from KKN,” said Committee Chair Bambang Ponco, as reported by LensaIndonesia.com on Sunday, 5 November 2023.

The Indonesian diaspora community in Europe deliberately held a large event which was part of the “United Europe” campaign as a response to the political conditions which have recently become a source of concern in the country.

“His heart feels disappointed with political developments in his country. However, we here must not ignore this fact or lose our sensitivity to be critical and objective,” added Husni Suwandhi, a senior representative from United Europe.

According to Husni, within the framework of the United Europe organization, they aim to revive the enthusiasm of volunteers, including independent individuals and group members, who were previously supporters of President Jokowi. The main focus is to strengthen their support for the pair Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD in the Presidential Election which will be held on February 14 2024.

“When talking about choices, we believe that Ganjar-Mahfud is a pair who will fulfill our trust, both in advancing Indonesia’s development and in fulfilling the commitment to resolve human rights cases previously promised by the Government,” said Husni.

Sakaria Wielgosz, who is also a representative of the organizing committee, emphasized that the decision to choose Ganjar-Mahfud was based on an assessment of the reputation, achievements and accomplishments that the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair have demonstrated so far.