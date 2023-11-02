The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is the DLC that everyone is talking about, and with good reason. Game Freak now He has given us the Turquoise Maskand although its launch has been bittersweet, expectations with the next DLC are higher.

And at the moment this is what we know about the Indigo Disk, and the possible clue that the Scarlet and Purple calendar has left us in this regard. Officially we still do not have a confirmed date, but we can deduce many things from the Season 12 of Pokémon Ranked Battles.

This event began on October 31, using the Regulation E ruleset. These rules covered the use of new Pokémon from the Turquoise Mask DLC. Furthermore, it is known that this set of new rules will end on January 2, which could lead to the creation of a new set adapted to the Indigo Disc. Regulation F would then begin on January 3 and could coincide with the expected arrival of this new DLC.

Let it be clear that at the moment this is an assumption based on the official information shared by various means to date.

Via