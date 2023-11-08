The Indigo Disc will be the new addition that we will see in just a few weeks to arrive as the last DLC to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It is known that the Academy that we will have in this DLC will be located in Unova. And we are talking about the Blueberry Academy.

As usually happens in the premieres and new additions of any pokemon game, rumors always arise about who could be the next league champion that we meet in the future DLC. And it seems that the rumors have already thrown up a possible name.

After the trailer and shared images, some fans have wanted to theorize that the champion of the next league would actually be Kieran, based on the design of a character with a characteristic red glove and white sweatshirt. Furthermore, there is speculation that this character will be our final adversary in our adventures through Unova. Which may be true.

The truth is that theory and rumor have taken a undeniable strength these days, and everything seems to indicate that Kieran’s new arc will indeed take place in the next DLC. A character who still has many surprises to give us apparently. Do you think the same? We read you in the comments.

Via