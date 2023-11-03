The adventures of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple are far from over, especially since they have yet to receive The Indigo Disc, its second DLC in the form of an expansion for which The Pokémon Company has revealed its release date. Until now it had only been indicated that it would arrive in winter and in the end it will be a little earlier than the last season of the year, because its arrival has been set for the December 14th.

Therefore, in just over a month it will be time to face a new challenge that will take the players to the Blueberry Academy, where they will act as exchange students to participate in the classes and challenges of this gigantic building that is submerged in the sea, where each one will also have their own room that they can decorate as they wish.

Even so, the important thing about this facility is that it has its own High Command, made up of four very strong trainers who must be defeated after having previously passed a series of tests. In addition, you can also visit the four areas of the biodomea kind of Wild Area like that of Pokémon Sword and Shield with their respective biomes and exclusive Pokémon.

And to all this, two new Pokémon will also be added, such as the paradox forms of Raikou and Cobalion, called Raging Bolt and Iron Crown, pending confirmation if they will be the only new species that we will see or if there will be any more. Next month we will find out when this new expansion is published, which requires having purchased the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero pack, which will also be used to access the first part, The Turquoise Mask.

